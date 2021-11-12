Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
6 injured, 1 dead after crash near Pampa
Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County
Alejandro Manuel Montalvo
Amarillo man wanted for parole violation on a charge of injury to a child
Police lights file graphic.
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
This Nov. 12, 2021 photo shows a screen shot of a demonstration version of the Capital Gains...
Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman