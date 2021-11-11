WT alum to speak on dinosaur population of Palo Duro Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A WT alum will speak on the dinosaur population in the Llano Estacado region during a lecture on Saturday.

Dr. James L. Cornette, son of the Cornette library’s namesakes, will present “The Late Triassic Period of Palo Duro Canyon” at 10:00 a.m. in the Hazelwood Room at Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

Cornette is a professor emeritus of mathematics at Iowa State University.

He became fascinated with dinosaurs after walking a portion of Palo Duro Canyon, specifically part of the Figure 3 Ranch, in 1980.

“I came across a phytosaur tooth,” Cornette said. “It was a very insignificant fossil, a broken tooth that was only about three-fourths of an inch in size, but learning about it and about the Triassic period put me very much on the path of paleontology.”

The discussion is sponsored by Friends of the Cornette Library.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.