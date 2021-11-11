Walgreens employees raises $4,000 for March of Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Walgreens employees presented a check after raising $4,000 for March of Dimes.

Walgreens employees have raised funds for over 15 years to support the mission of March of Dimes.

March of Dimes is working to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.

The funds being presented will go directly to help mothers and babies in our community.

