Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Walgreens employees raises $4,000 for March of Dimes

Today, the Walgreens employees presented a check after raising $4,000 for March of Dimes.
Today, the Walgreens employees presented a check after raising $4,000 for March of Dimes.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Walgreens employees presented a check after raising $4,000 for March of Dimes.

Walgreens employees have raised funds for over 15 years to support the mission of March of Dimes.

March of Dimes is working to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.

The funds being presented will go directly to help mothers and babies in our community.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Fire crews working on a crash involving four semi’s near I-40 and Soncy Road.
1 injured in 4-semi crash, I-40 now reopen
Semi-truck wreck near Hope Road
Semi-truck wreck on I-40 causing traffic delays
Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County
Dante Dwight Hibbert
Former Childress ISD teacher pleads guilty for improper relationship with student
Police lights file graphic.
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County

Latest News

The City of Clovis and Curry County Youth Services have partnered to present a youth substance...
Curry County Youth Service hosting community talk substance abuse event this Saturday
File graphic of an ambulance.
6 injured, 1 dead after crash near Pampa
Dr. James L. Cornette
WT alum to speak on dinosaur population of Palo Duro Canyon
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season