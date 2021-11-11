Go Local
Veteran’s Day Forecast: Nice and Sunny

Forecast for today
Forecast for today(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:27 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see plentiful sunshine on this Veteran’s Day with seasonable highs into the 60s with light winds from the SW at 5-15mph. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 65 degrees. It’ll be a great day to get outdoors and take advantage of the nice fall-like weather! Overnight, a dry cold front will push through the area bringing us a NW wind and cooler temperatures for Friday. High’s tomorrow will only be in the 50s with a NW wind at 10-15mph.

