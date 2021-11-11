Go Local
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted Veteran Day ceremony

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted a veteran day ceremony this morning.
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted a veteran day ceremony this morning.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted a veteran day ceremony this morning.

There was a brief greeting by Congressman Ronny Jackson along with presentation of flowers to the Gold Star Families.

“The issues that come up with the veterans are unfortunately some of the same issues that are out there for decades now with the veterans and it revolves around their access to benefits and their access to care. The VA is just a big bureaucracy. It’ cumbersome. It’s taken way too long to get the veterans the care that they need and the benefits that they’ve earned and that they deserve and we’re just going to work everyday to try and fix that,” said Congressman Ronny Jackson.

The guest speaker was retired Colonel Ken Teel, United States Army.

