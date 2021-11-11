Signing Day success for Amarillo High, Hereford, Bushland, Randall and more
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 15 athletes inked their Letters of Intent to play college sports on Wednesday, featuring Division 1 talent in sports other than football.
Congrats to these 🏀 ballers from @_AHSBASKETBALL! @CadeHornecker signed with @SIUSalukis, @Damonzewoods is going to @UTAMavsMBB and @HausenBrendan will hoop at the prestigious @NovaMBB! #blowsandblow @NC10_Sports pic.twitter.com/ZxYIxPr0y4— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 11, 2021
Nothing better than signing with teammates before the Regional Tournament. 🏐 Congrats to @ahsvolleyball’s @cjmarusak signing with @TexasTechVB, Brielle Worley joining @ACU_Volleyball and Joey Pennington going to @KWUVolleyball. #goldballchasin blowsandblow pic.twitter.com/Kyr4gasclR— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 11, 2021
Wow @TUWBasketball found a gem with @LadySandies’s @BrileyBarnes. A sharpshooter with height. 🏀❤️ #BlowSandBlow pic.twitter.com/IBtvN6XPq7— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 11, 2021
Congrats to @RandallBaseball senior @mason_ladd2 on signing with @AmarilloCollege and Taylor McDaniel on joining @utpbbaseball. Ladd will compete under @CoachRains20 inaugural roster. pic.twitter.com/G8xXqetCk4— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 10, 2021
That feeling when you sign with the defending @NCAADII National Champions 🥎 @WTSoftball under coach @MichaelMook9. Congrats to @RandallLadyRai1’s Heaven Moreno. #BuffNation #signingday @NC10_Sports pic.twitter.com/C2PSLLSPUO— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 10, 2021
Congratulations Taytum!! https://t.co/NgAWU9wCrv— Hereford ISD (@HerefordISD) November 10, 2021
2021 Class 5A @uiltexas state girls cross country champion Cameron McConnell of @RandallRaiderHS signs with @OSUAthletics.— Lance Lahnert (@lancelahnert) November 10, 2021
@NewsChannel10 @NC10_Sports @SportsDrive3 pic.twitter.com/ZQFnq5xQVe
Congrats to @BushlandHS libero @JayceeA3 on signing to play for @WTVolleyball under coach @KendraPotts. She brings a lot of positive energy, hustle and leadership. #SigningDay #buffnation @NC10_Sports pic.twitter.com/1jiFQX24KB— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 10, 2021
Today we celebrated Jaelin Ornelas as she has decided to continue her softball career at Texas Lutheran University! We are so proud of you Jae and cannot wait to see you shine bright in Seguin! pic.twitter.com/7JSzc9kizg— Caprock Volleyball (@CaprockVolleyb1) November 11, 2021
