A Series of Fronts

After a beautiful Veteran’s Day so far, we’re expecting skies to stay mostly sunny, however, it’ll be temperatures that will be a little all over the place. After seeing 60s today, we’ll see a cold front that will push through the area in the early morning hours for Friday, setting the stage for highs down in the 50s with winds picking up near 20-30 mph as the front arrives, thankfully though winds will calm as the day goes on. We’ll get a slight warm up for Saturday, with highs climbing into the 70s before yet another front arrives Sunday, putting us in the 60s. There’s a chance we could see 80 at some point next week before another set of cold fronts!