Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Fire crews working on a crash involving four semi’s near I-40 and Soncy Road.
1 injured in 4-semi crash, I-40 now reopen
Semi-truck wreck near Hope Road
Semi-truck wreck on I-40 causing traffic delays
Dante Dwight Hibbert
Former Childress ISD teacher pleads guilty for improper relationship with student
Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County
Police lights file graphic.
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as 'Taps' is played at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a...
'Taps' is played as Biden marks Veterans Day
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
Dr. James L. Cornette
WT alum to speak on dinosaur population of Palo Duro Canyon
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season