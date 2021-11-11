Curry County Youth Service hosting community talk substance abuse event this Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis and Curry County Youth Services have partnered to present a youth substance abuse presentation happening this Saturday.

The event will happen at the Hillcrest Park Zoo on Saturday, November 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event and admission into the zoo are free of charge to the community.

Communities Talk aims to prevent underage drinking by educating youth, families, and communities about the harms of underage drinking and problem drinking among youth and young adults 12 to 25 years old.

There will be passport books for families to take to each of ten information stations to get stamped and learn about the harms/effects of underage drinking.

When families receive all 10 stamps, their names will be entered in a drawing to win cool prizes!

