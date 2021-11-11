Amarillo man wanted for parole violation on a charge of injury to a child
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are looking for a man wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for a parole violation on a charge of injury to a child.
The man was identified as 34-year-old Alejandro Manuel Montalvo.
Mantalvo is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
