Amarillo College receives $1 million grant to support students in STEM and health care industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College received a million dollar grant to financially help students develop new skills in their intensive earn and learn program.

The work-based learning program started this fall where students earn credit working in their area of study for 10 weeks.

This is a large time responsibility to take on, and the grant will end the financial worry some students experience previously not getting paid in clinicals.

“A substantial number of American’s cannot even afford an unexpected emergency or car repair and a substantial number of Amarillo College students work multiple jobs, so we take that information and know we need to provide for our students,” said Sadie Newsome, media director at Amarillo College.

Students can receive a $2,000 stipend and the goal is to implement work based learning in all Amarillo College Academic programs in the next 10 years.

Funding will first go to their cloud computing and coding programs to keep students and their income in our economy.

“These are all computer science fields, that you can live in Amarillo or live in an rural economy,” said Cara Crowley, vice president of strategic initiatives at Amarillo College. “[You can] stay, work at home, and still have a really good job, but not have to live in an urban environment.”

The first group of students to receive the stipend is in January and funding for students in health sciences will start in Fall 2023.

