6 injured, 1 dead after crash near Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash that left one person dead and six people injured in Gray County.

According to DPS, 40-year-old Crystal Lewis from Stinnett was traveling eastbound on SH 152, while a Suburban carrying nine people was at a stop on County Road 3 facing north.

The Suburban pulled out from the stop sign and crashed into Lewis’ car.

Crystal Lewis was pronounced dead on scene.

Three teenagers, one of them being the driver of the Suburban, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 48-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman were also taken to the hospital.

The three other passengers had no injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.