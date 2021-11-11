Go Local
2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County

Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.(Hartley County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.

The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday night at FM 281 and County Road 49.

The crash is believed to have been head-on, and witnesses said that both vehicles exploded on impact.

Two people died at the scene. One person was taken to Moore County Hospital with severe injuries.

Exploding crash Early last night Dalhart dispatched reported a major traffic accident, located at FM 281 & CR 49. HCSO...

Posted by Hartley County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

