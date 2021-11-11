2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday night at FM 281 and County Road 49.
The crash is believed to have been head-on, and witnesses said that both vehicles exploded on impact.
Two people died at the scene. One person was taken to Moore County Hospital with severe injuries.
