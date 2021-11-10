‘Weren’t expecting that type of situation’: Amarillo man shares experience working as promoter at Astroworld Music Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man shares his story working as the promoter at the Astroworld Music Festival which resulted the death of eight people.

Danny Gilbreath says the rapper Travis Scott stopped the show six times to direct help to those who needed it and believes if Scott knew how severe the emergency was, he would have stopped the show completely.

“I think that he wasn’t aware because this isn’t the first time this happened. Personally I seen him stop the show a total of six times so, I mean I’m pretty sure if he did hear those people he would’ve completely stopped the show or stopped the show again, for the other group of people that needed that help,” said Gilbreath.

Gilbreath thinks the biggest problem was the surge of people sneaking in, as well as medical personnel not being able to make it through the crowd.

“I saw people running in, there were thousands coming through the entrance,” said Gilbreath.

During the interview Gilbreath also said when he saw the ambulance he knew somebody must have got trampled on.

“As far as from my point of view I probably seen like four ambulance trucks trying the get in through the back way and then there was like a side way. They weren’t going to get in cause I guess the people from the back, they were the ones trying to let them in, open up and let them in but with the people in the middle it was almost impossible,” said Gilbreath.

Gilbreath believes if the festival would have had more security in place, the mass casualty event could have possibly been prevented. He also states it would be hard to train staff to stop a large number of people from coming in.

“I think they definitely weren’t expecting that type of situation,” said Gilbreath.

