Wednesday’s Forecast: Windy with a quick moving cold front

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will be moving through the area during the morning hours between 6am-11am. As the front is pushing through, we’ll see cloudy skies with some light drizzle possible. By the afternoon hours as the front pushes off into Oklahoma, we’ll see the return of sunshine. The main concern from this front will be the switch in the wind direction to a northerly wind that will be gusty. Winds will be from the N at 15-25mph with gusts to 35. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 60s along and N of I-40 and upper 60s/70s S of the highway. More cold fronts will be pushing into the area over the next week. Good news is they will be quick-hitting and only bring brief cold surges of air. Unfortunately over the next week, no widespread precipitation is expected at this time.

