Three Randall Raiders join Amarillo College’s inaugural volleyball roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall volleyball celebrated college signing day for three Lady Raiders Tuesday morning defensive specialist Ali Torrez, libero Taylor Irving and team manager Katlyn Jones. They all are joining the historic inaugural roster at Amarillo College.

Randall’s defense has been strong all season, and Torrez and Irving are excited to continue playing together.

”I think the defense is absolutely amazing. I think Taylor contributes so much to the defense,” said Torrez. “No ball hits the floor and she just goes for everything and she really pushes me a lot to go for stuff you know.”

5′4″ Irving was selected to last year’s TGCA 5A All-State team and 5′2″ Torrez brings in 10 years of playing experience. Together at AC they can tally a lot of digs.

“I’ve been with them since I’ve been really young and it’s just really important to me because I get to sign with my best friends,” said Irving. “I think she’s going to push me just like coach Burns did, but I think she’s going to make me a better player.”

Randall senior Katlyn Jones will join Amarillo College volleyball as a team manager. Jones has lots of experience playing club ball, and she knows what it takes to be a manger and keep teams motivated.

”A lot of patience, having a lot of time to do volleyball and a lot of school spirit,” said Jones. “Coach Amanda Black was actually my club coach last year at TAV and she asked me to be the manager at AC. It just felt really good that she knew that I could take on this big position and that I was capable enough to do it.”

Volleyball Signees

Caitlyn Benson – 5′8″ Setter – Weatherford, TX, Weatherford High School, Three-time All-District and American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Best and Brightest second team in 2021; led district with 60 aces last year.

Brooklyn Bundy – 5′6″ Setter – Amarillo, TX, Amarillo High School, Member of the history-making Amarillo High soccer team that reached the Regional Finals.

Carli Colbert – 5′9″ Setter/Outside Hitter– Lubbock, TX, Lubbock Cooper High School, Newcomer of the Year in District 3-5A in 2020.

D’Leah Hill – 5′6″Outside Hitter – Lubbock, TX, Lubbock Cooper High School, Two-year starter on varsity who was an Academic All-State honoree as a junior.

Taylor Irving – 5′4″Libero – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, Named Defensive Player of the Year and was a member of the 5A All-State Team.

Katlyn Jones – 5′6″ Manager – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, Five-year volleyball manager; the team finished third in the state in 2018, and second in the state in 2019.

Peyton Shelton – 5′9″Student Coach – Amarillo, TX, Amarillo High School, Has a wealth of volleyball knowledge as demonstrated with a club team that had an 11-1 record and placed fifth at nationals.

Desiree Sotelo – 5′9″ Outside Hitter – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, Second Team All-District selection in 2019, First Team in 2020, with two state appearances.

Alicia Torrez – 5′2″ Defensive Specialist – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, An accomplished defensive specialist with 10 years of playing experience.

Lexi Ward – 5′3″ Defensive Specialist – Amarillo, TX, Caprock High School, Four-year varsity letter-winner with exceptional work ethic.

