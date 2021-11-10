Go Local
Regional Quarterfinals: Amarillo High upsets Lubbock Cooper, Bushland sweeps Shallowater

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Five teams won their UIL Regional Quarterfinal high school volleyball matchups on Tuesday. Amarillo High upset Lubbock Cooper in four sets and Bushland swept Shallowater. Other teams advancing to the Regional Tournament include Randall, Miami, Wildorado, Hereford and Dumas.

5A Scores

Lubbock Cooper vs. Amarillo High 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21

  • Up next: Sandies vs. Grapevine on Friday, November 12 at 6 p.m. at Lubbock Coronado

Randall vs. Abilene Wylie 25-11, 25-22, 25-17

  • Up next: Randall vs. Colleyville on Friday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Lubbock Coronado

4A Scores

Pampa vs. No. 1 Hereford 25-15, 25-11, 25-6

  • Up next: Decatur Lady Eagles vs. Hereford on Friday, November 12 at 5 p.m. at Weatherford High School

Canyon vs. Dumas 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11

  • Up next: Dumas will face the winner of Stephenville and Argyle on Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

3A Scores

Shallowater vs. Bushland 25-15, 25-14, 25-10

  • Up next: Bushland vs. Brock on Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper

Highland Park vs. Brownfield 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24

2A Scores

Sanford-Fritch vs. Plains 25-16, 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12

No. 6 Wink vs. West Texas 25-13, 25-14, 25-19

1A Scores

Miami vs. No. 5 Buena Vista 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 15-10

  • Up next: Miami vs. Veribest on Friday, November 12 at 1 p.m. at San Angelo Central H.S.

Klondike vs. Wildorado 22-25, 25-21, 31-29, 27-25

  • Up next: Wildorado vs. Water Valley/Benjamin on Friday, November 12 at 3 p.m. at San Angelo Central H.S.

