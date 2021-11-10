Officials report finding meth and fentanyl during Carson County traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are facing federal drug charges after a traffic stop in Carson County on November 5.

They were stopped on I-40 around 10:00 a.m. for traveling in the left lane and having a defective taillight.

A K-9 alerted to narcotics in the car.

A search resulted in $460,000 worth of meth and $94,000 worth of fentanyl, along with a semi-automatic pistol that did not have a factory issued serial number.

George Daniel Carbajal and Linda Rose Aprill were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.