Officials report finding meth and fentanyl during Carson County traffic stop
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are facing federal drug charges after a traffic stop in Carson County on November 5.
They were stopped on I-40 around 10:00 a.m. for traveling in the left lane and having a defective taillight.
A K-9 alerted to narcotics in the car.
A search resulted in $460,000 worth of meth and $94,000 worth of fentanyl, along with a semi-automatic pistol that did not have a factory issued serial number.
George Daniel Carbajal and Linda Rose Aprill were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
