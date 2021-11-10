Maverick Boys and Girls Club accepting Christmas tree donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Maverick Boys and Girls Club is asking for Christmas tree donations

The donations will be used for the club’s Christmas tree decorating contest for the kids.

Those who wish to donate are asked to drop off trees and decorations by Friday.

Donations are accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1923 S. Lincoln Street.

