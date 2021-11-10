Go Local
Maverick Boys and Girls Club accepting Christmas tree donations

The City of Carbondale is holding its 2nd Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday,...
The City of Carbondale is holding its 2nd Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Maverick Boys and Girls Club is asking for Christmas tree donations

The donations will be used for the club’s Christmas tree decorating contest for the kids.

Those who wish to donate are asked to drop off trees and decorations by Friday.

Donations are accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1923 S. Lincoln Street.

