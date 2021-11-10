Former Childress ISD teacher pleads guilty for improper relationship with student

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - A former Childress ISD teacher and coach has pleaded guilty for an improper relationship between educator and student.

According to the release, 26-year-old Dante Dwight Hibbert will be on deferred adjudication community supervision for 10 years for the second degree felony offense.

“The legislature made this offense a crime because we don’t want educators treating the school as a hunting ground to fulfill their sexual desires,” said the 100th District Attorney.

The release states, Hibbert was arrested in Dallas on Nov. 17, 2020 by the Texas Rangers.

The court documents states that during the investigation, multiple electronic devices were seized to search warrants that were obtained by the Texas Rangers.

In addition to the devices, multiple third party sites where certain electronic data was stored had to be recovered from additional search warrants and subpoenas.

“We are fortunate to have Texas Ranger Job Espinoza in our area working some of our most serious crimes,” said 100th District Attorney Inman. “In every case he’s submitted to our office he has proven to be an exceptional investigator. His hard work on this case, along with the victim’s assistance, made it possible to bring this case to a satisfactory conclusion.”

Hibbert is required to pay a $2,000 fine to Childress County, $340 in court costs and to complete 300 hours of community service and prohibit from having contact with any of the victims.

“Until we get all the reports and evidence, we simply cannot move forward on the case,” said Inman. “When this time lapse occurs, there are always rumors that surface as to why the case isn’t moving forward. That’s understandable. It might not appease the masses, but making sure we have all the evidence is our ethical obligation under the law to make sure justice is done.”

If Hibbert violates probation, he could face up to 20 years in the Institutional Division of TDCJ.

