Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Former Childress ISD teacher pleads guilty for improper relationship with student

Dante Dwight Hibbert
Dante Dwight Hibbert(OFFICE OF THE 100TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - A former Childress ISD teacher and coach has pleaded guilty for an improper relationship between educator and student.

According to the release, 26-year-old Dante Dwight Hibbert will be on deferred adjudication community supervision for 10 years for the second degree felony offense.

“The legislature made this offense a crime because we don’t want educators treating the school as a hunting ground to fulfill their sexual desires,” said the 100th District Attorney.

The release states, Hibbert was arrested in Dallas on Nov. 17, 2020 by the Texas Rangers.

The court documents states that during the investigation, multiple electronic devices were seized to search warrants that were obtained by the Texas Rangers.

In addition to the devices, multiple third party sites where certain electronic data was stored had to be recovered from additional search warrants and subpoenas.

“We are fortunate to have Texas Ranger Job Espinoza in our area working some of our most serious crimes,” said 100th District Attorney Inman. “In every case he’s submitted to our office he has proven to be an exceptional investigator. His hard work on this case, along with the victim’s assistance, made it possible to bring this case to a satisfactory conclusion.”

Hibbert is required to pay a $2,000 fine to Childress County, $340 in court costs and to complete 300 hours of community service and prohibit from having contact with any of the victims.

“Until we get all the reports and evidence, we simply cannot move forward on the case,” said Inman. “When this time lapse occurs, there are always rumors that surface as to why the case isn’t moving forward. That’s understandable. It might not appease the masses, but making sure we have all the evidence is our ethical obligation under the law to make sure justice is done.”

If Hibbert violates probation, he could face up to 20 years in the Institutional Division of TDCJ.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Fire crews working on a crash involving four semi’s near I-40 and Soncy Road.
1 injured in 4-semi crash, I-40 now reopen
One person was taken to a hospital after an explosion Dalhart.
1 hospitalized after explosion in Dalhart
Semi-truck wreck near Hope Road
Semi-truck wreck on I-40 causing traffic delays
Danny Gilbreath
‘Weren’t expecting that type of situation’: Amarillo man shares experience working as promoter at Astroworld Music Festival
A new program aims to get feral cats off the street.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offers new program to get feral cats off streets

Latest News

The City of Amarillo is looking for new landlords to participate in the Housing Choice Voucher...
City of Amarillo looking for new landlords for Housing Choice Voucher Program
The City of Canyon
Canyon City Commissioners vote to issue over $4 million in debt for well field
Two people are facing federal drug charges after a traffic stop in Carson County on November 5.
Officials report finding meth and fentanyl during Carson County traffic stop
Police lights file graphic.
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County