Downtown Amarillo traffic impacted by power outage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo traffic will be impacted due to a power outage at six intersections in the downtown Amarillo Central Business District.

The intersections are:

Buchanan Street and Fifth Avenue

Buchanan Street and Sixth Avenue

Pierce Street and Sixth Avenue

Fillmore Street and Sixth Avenue

Fillmore Street and Fifth Avenue

Taylor Street and Fifth Avenue, as well as streetlights on Sixth Avenue from Buchanan Street to Fillmore Street.

According to the release, these intersections will be without power until further notice.

Temporary stop signs will be used until power is restored.

Drivers will need to be aware that traffic flow in the downtown area will be significantly impacted.

The power outage occurred today Nov. 9, due to an incident on a construction site.

Crews from the City of Amarillo and Xcel Energy are working to restore power to those intersections as soon as possible.

There is no timeframe for the completion of repairs.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

