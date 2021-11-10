Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Downtown Amarillo traffic impacted by power outage

Downtown Amarillo traffic will be impacted due to a power outage at six intersections in the...
Downtown Amarillo traffic will be impacted due to a power outage at six intersections in the downtown Amarillo Central Business District.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo traffic will be impacted due to a power outage at six intersections in the downtown Amarillo Central Business District.

The intersections are:

  • Buchanan Street and Fifth Avenue
  • Buchanan Street and Sixth Avenue
  • Pierce Street and Sixth Avenue
  • Fillmore Street and Sixth Avenue
  • Fillmore Street and Fifth Avenue
  • Taylor Street and Fifth Avenue, as well as streetlights on Sixth Avenue from Buchanan Street to Fillmore Street.

According to the release, these intersections will be without power until further notice.

Temporary stop signs will be used until power is restored.

Drivers will need to be aware that traffic flow in the downtown area will be significantly impacted.

The power outage occurred today Nov. 9, due to an incident on a construction site.

Crews from the City of Amarillo and Xcel Energy are working to restore power to those intersections as soon as possible.

There is no timeframe for the completion of repairs.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of the stolen custom camper
Amarillo police ask public for help locating stolen, homemade camper
Amarillo ISD will host a job fair Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and positions.
Amarillo ISD to host job fair, hiring for multiple positions
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
A new program aims to get feral cats off the street.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offers new program to get feral cats off streets
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect.
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools helping more students complete the FAFSA to increase college enrollment
Tyson Foods invests in childcare for its workers in Amarillo.
Tyson Foods invests in childcare for Amarillo overnight workers
The search for how to pay about $35 million to convert a warehouse into a new city hall is back...
City Council discuss $35 million payment for replacement of 50-year-old city hall
One person was taken to a hospital after an explosion Dalhart.
1 hospitalized after explosion in Dalhart