Crews working on a 4 semi crash near I-40 and Soncy Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire crews are working on a crash involving four semi-trucks near I-40 and Soncy Road.

Crews are working on a four semi crash resulting one patient that was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the crews, I-40 Westbound is currently shut down.

Approximately 50 gallons of diesel spilled on the road.

TXDOT was called to provide a sand truck.

Wreckers are moving trucks now to clear the scene.

