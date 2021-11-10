Crews working on a 4 semi crash near I-40 and Soncy Road
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire crews are working on a crash involving four semi-trucks near I-40 and Soncy Road.
Crews are working on a four semi crash resulting one patient that was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the crews, I-40 Westbound is currently shut down.
Approximately 50 gallons of diesel spilled on the road.
TXDOT was called to provide a sand truck.
Wreckers are moving trucks now to clear the scene.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.