City Council votes to add Route 66 highway logo on water tower

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo, Texas(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A sizable paint job will soon mark the passage of historic Route 66 through the heart of Amarillo.

The city council voted yesterday to approve putting the highway’s logo on a water tower on Southwest Sixth Avenue near South Western Street.

Assistant Planning Director Emily Koller said, neighborhood boosters Historic Sixth on Route 66 and the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association raised eighteen thousand dollars for the photoworthy logo and some additional maintenance money.

The job should be finished by summer after the entire tower gets a paint job.

Water Tower/Route 66 logo
Water Tower/Route 66 logo(The City of Amarillo)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

