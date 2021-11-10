Amarillo’s first selfie studio, Dwalls Studio, opens its doors to the public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A nationwide trend has finally made its way to Amarillo, a first-of-its-kind selfie studio that recently opened its doors.

Selfie studios have become all the rage across the country as they offer a fun and creative outlet for people of all ages.

For co-owners Izik and Ana, this was the kind of environment they wanted Dwalls Studio to have.

“As a creator here in local Amarillo, we wanted to bring something that a big city has into our own town, into our own community,” said Izik Ochoa, co-owner of Dwalls Studio. So, when we thought about creating, getting some good pictures, everybody takes pictures and selfies nowadays, so we thought it’d be the best fit for Amarillo.”

“We wanted to bring something fun, creative, and something that the entire community could enjoy indoors with their kids or as adults. So, just something fun for everyone,” said Ana Ibarra, co-owner of Dwalls Studio.

After being backtracked by the pandemic and undergoing 8 months of construction, Dwalls Studio was finally able to have its grand opening.

With over 20 themed walls, Dwalls Studio has something for every creator. Whether you’re a business owner taking pictures of your product, looking to take some family photos, or simply in the mood for some fun selfies.

“So what you can expect is just a super relaxed environment, super fun, you get to come in take photos on your cellphone, on your camera. You don’t need a professional photographer, you don’t need to be a professional in taking photos as long as you have a cellphone, you can come in and you’re gonna have over 20 backgrounds with different types of lights, colors, and textures,” said Ibarra.

“You get out of reality for a little bit, and you get to just be super present and you get to create. I mean we cannot shine light anymore into the word create and that’s what we wanna push,” said Ochoa.

The studio is currently preparing its Christmas installations and besides targeting every major holiday, plans to change up to five walls every three to four months.

“We’re already getting all the Christmas supplies out, we’re ready to get some Christmas trees, everything,” said Ochoa. “There’s a lot of things in the works so we definitely want you guys to come into our doors to experience that.”

Located on SW 34th and Georgia street, Dwalls Studio hopes to live up to its motto of " Walls that Inspire you to Create”.... providing a safe, fun, and creative space for the entire community.

Tickets are sold online in one-hour time slots and cost $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 3-13, and free for kids under three.

For more information on hours, rules, and reservations, you can visit Dwalls Studio’s website or follow them on all their social media platforms @dwallsstudio (Facebook & Instagram).

