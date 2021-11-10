$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are facing federal drug charges after a traffic stop in Wheeler County.

According to A criminal complaint, around 11:13 a.m. on November 6, a deputy stopped a silver car traveling eastbound on I-40 for displaying an altered or obscured registration tag.

The deputy passed the silver car, noticing the driver attempted to shield his face from being seen behind the pillar of the car.

Finding the driver’s actions to be suspicious, the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

As the deputy approached the car, he found four adults and two small children inside the car.

Gregory Maxwell and Lashae Johnson were two of the occupants in the car, including Johnson’s two children.

According to the documents, the deputy noticed indicators of criminal activity, including the odor of burned marijuana as he was running a registration check allowing him to conduct a probable cause search.

During his search, the deputy found several bags inside a baby formula container containing blue M-30 pills that was believed to be fentanyl.

The deputy also found two boxes containing 5-gallons buckets with marijuana and bundles of cocaine.

All adults were placed under arrest.

According to street value estimates, the cocaine was worth around $1.4 million.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.