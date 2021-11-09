Go Local
Veterans receive free virtual legal clinic by Legal Aid of North West Texas

Legal Aid of North West Texas
Legal Aid of North West Texas(Legal Aid of North West Texas)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans can receive legal help through a free clinic hosted by the Legal Aid of North West Texas.

The clinic is a virtual event Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Panhandle veterans who are low-income, and needing help with representation or legal issues can attend this online event.

Call (806) 373-6808 to sign up for an appointment to attend.

