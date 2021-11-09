Veterans receive free virtual legal clinic by Legal Aid of North West Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans can receive legal help through a free clinic hosted by the Legal Aid of North West Texas.

The clinic is a virtual event Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Panhandle veterans who are low-income, and needing help with representation or legal issues can attend this online event.

Call (806) 373-6808 to sign up for an appointment to attend.

