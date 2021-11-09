Veterans Day events, free meals for veterans and active duty military

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A number of Veterans Day events will take place Thursday in the High Plains Region, including several free meal offers for veterans and active duty military.

Events

Veterans Day Ceremony at Texas Panhandle War Memorial: The memorial will hold their annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the War Memorial at 4111 S. Georgia Street. The program includes an invocation, presentation of colors, pledge of allegiance, national anthem, flyover, a brief greeting by Congressman Ronny Jackson and more.

Vietnam Flag Hanging Ceremony in Clovis: The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Clovis-Carver Public Library at 701 N. Main Street. A commemorative Vietnam War flag will be hung for public view.

Veterans Roundtable: All veterans living in Texas’ 13 Congressional District are invited to attend. The purpose of the roundtable is to discuss the needs and concerns of veterans. The roundtable will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center at 4111 S. Georgia Street.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center: The center encourages blood donors to honor veterans, active service members and their families by making a blood donation on Veterans Day. Donors will received special gifts in addition to a free t-shirt, including an American flag lapel pin.

Free Meals

Golden Corral: A free dinner buffet and beverage is available to all active duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service. The offer is available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on November 11.

Walk-On’s: The restaurant is offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger and side of fries on November 11.

Aspen Creek Grill: Active-duty military and veterans will received a complimentary meal from a special menu from open until 6:00 p.m. on November 11.

Texas Roadhouse: To honor veterans and active military, Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in their parking lot on November 11. To receive a voucher, guests are asked to show a military card, VA card or discharge papers.

Bubba’s 33: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free lunch or pick up a rain-check meal voucher from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11. The vouchers will be available from a tent in the Bubba’s 33 parking lot. Proof of service required for a meal or meal voucher.

If you know of an event or Veterans Day offer not on this list, please email newsroom@newschannel10.com.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.