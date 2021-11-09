Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

TxDOT crews working on I-40 and Georgia Street starting Wednesday

Ciudad de Midland
Ciudad de Midland(TxDOT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 and Georgia street to fix up concrete barriers and light poles.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, TxDOT will be closing the right lane of southbound SL 335/Lakeside Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is due to the sidewalk demolition behind the curb, under the bridge area.

TxDOT will also be closing the left lane of I-40 eastbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from west of Whitaker Road to east of Lakeside Drive as crews install light poles on the center concrete barrier.

I-40 will also be reduced to one lane (right to lanes closed) at the Georgia Street bridge from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for survey work.

The entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard to I-40 eastbound will be closed.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of the stolen custom camper
Amarillo police ask public for help locating stolen, homemade camper
Amarillo ISD will host a job fair Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and positions.
Amarillo ISD to host job fair, hiring for multiple positions
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
A new program aims to get feral cats off the street.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offers new program to get feral cats off streets
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect.
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect

Latest News

Tyson Foods invests in childcare for its workers in Amarillo.
Tyson Foods invests in childcare for Amarillo overnight workers
The search for how to pay about $35 million to convert a warehouse into a new city hall is back...
City Council discuss $35 million payment for replacement of 50-year-old city hall
One person was taken to a hospital after an explosion Dalhart.
1 hospitalized after explosion in Dalhart
As the weather continues to get drier, several counties in the Texas Panhandle have issued burn...
Some Tx Panhandle counties issue burn bans as it gets drier