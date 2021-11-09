TxDOT crews working on I-40 and Georgia Street starting Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 and Georgia street to fix up concrete barriers and light poles.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, TxDOT will be closing the right lane of southbound SL 335/Lakeside Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
This is due to the sidewalk demolition behind the curb, under the bridge area.
TxDOT will also be closing the left lane of I-40 eastbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from west of Whitaker Road to east of Lakeside Drive as crews install light poles on the center concrete barrier.
I-40 will also be reduced to one lane (right to lanes closed) at the Georgia Street bridge from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for survey work.
The entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard to I-40 eastbound will be closed.
