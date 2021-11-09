Go Local
Tuesday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Seasonable

Forecast highs this afternoon
Forecast highs this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front pushed through the entire region yesterday evening allowing for cooler air to move into the panhandles. Highs this afternoon are going to be seasonable and about 15-25 degrees cooler than what we saw Monday. Highs will be in the 60s along and N of I-40 and upper 60s/low 70s for the S. Winds will be light from the NE at 5-15mph. Skies will start off cloudy with patchy fog possible between 5-10am. We’ll see clearing with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Another cold front is expected to push through our area Thursday bringing a chilly end to the work week with highs only in the 50s... We are finally feeling like fall!

