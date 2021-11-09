Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Some Tx Panhandle counties issue burn bans as it gets drier

As the weather continues to get drier, several counties in the Texas Panhandle have issued burn...
As the weather continues to get drier, several counties in the Texas Panhandle have issued burn bans.(CBS)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the weather continues to get drier, several counties in the Texas Panhandle have issued burn bans.

As of today, the counties under a burn ban include Potter County, Randall County, Oldham County, Carson County, Armstrong County, Parmer County, Hall County, Hutchinson County and Roberts County.

You can view a map of counties in Texas under a burn ban here.

A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of the stolen custom camper
Amarillo police ask public for help locating stolen, homemade camper
Amarillo ISD will host a job fair Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and positions.
Amarillo ISD to host job fair, hiring for multiple positions
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
A new program aims to get feral cats off the street.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offers new program to get feral cats off streets
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect.
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect

Latest News

Legal Aid of North West Texas
Veterans receive free virtual legal clinic by Legal Aid of North West Texas
26th Annual Ranch Rodeo
Bud light hosting 26th Annual WRCA Ranch Rodeo
The Bud Clydesdale will be in town tomorrow Wednesday Nov. 10, for the Rodeo and will parade on...
Bud Clydesdale parading down Polk Street tomorrow
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire