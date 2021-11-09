Some Tx Panhandle counties issue burn bans as it gets drier

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the weather continues to get drier, several counties in the Texas Panhandle have issued burn bans.

As of today, the counties under a burn ban include Potter County, Randall County, Oldham County, Carson County, Armstrong County, Parmer County, Hall County, Hutchinson County and Roberts County.

You can view a map of counties in Texas under a burn ban here.

A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

