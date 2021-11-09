Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Potter and Randall County make improvements to sexual assault response team to help victims

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioner’s Court today approved the resolution to improve their partnership with Randall County for their adult sexual assault response team.

Eight representatives will be on the team from police departments, district attorney’s offices, and support service organizations.

Both counties have worked together on this team, but it will now be more unified.

“Everybody has a part to play in the process, but this is just an effort to put all of those pieces together to collaborate, educate each other, and try to do a better job collectively,” said Jason Herring, first assistant to the 47th district attorney’s office. “Obviously communication is key in all of those efforts in order for us to have the right outcome in the end.”

This comes as the state is requiring them to be up to date with local government codes.

The team will work together, assessing closed sexual assault cases to discuss how they can improve.

Family Support Services can now speak with law enforcement on the victims behalf with consent.

“An advocates role in supporting a survivor through the really tough spots may enable that survivor to give more information to the investigation which will hopefully help,” said Kathy Tortoreo, director of crisis services at Family Support Services.

The team will be required to turn in quarterly reports on sexual assault cases, and the goal is to decrease the number of cases in our area.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect.
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect
A picture of the stolen custom camper
Amarillo police ask public for help locating stolen, homemade camper
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers

Latest News

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is hosting one of the largest Independence Day Celebrations
Canyon Chamber hosting business owners event Tuesday
A new program aims to get feral cats off the street.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offers new program to get feral cats off streets
Good news
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how a group of people show an appreciation to their own staff
About the Innovation Outpost
AC president to discuss how Innovation Outpost will promote entrepreneurship