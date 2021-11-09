Potter and Randall County make improvements to sexual assault response team to help victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Commissioner’s Court today approved the resolution to improve their partnership with Randall County for their adult sexual assault response team.

Eight representatives will be on the team from police departments, district attorney’s offices, and support service organizations.

Both counties have worked together on this team, but it will now be more unified.

“Everybody has a part to play in the process, but this is just an effort to put all of those pieces together to collaborate, educate each other, and try to do a better job collectively,” said Jason Herring, first assistant to the 47th district attorney’s office. “Obviously communication is key in all of those efforts in order for us to have the right outcome in the end.”

This comes as the state is requiring them to be up to date with local government codes.

The team will work together, assessing closed sexual assault cases to discuss how they can improve.

Family Support Services can now speak with law enforcement on the victims behalf with consent.

“An advocates role in supporting a survivor through the really tough spots may enable that survivor to give more information to the investigation which will hopefully help,” said Kathy Tortoreo, director of crisis services at Family Support Services.

The team will be required to turn in quarterly reports on sexual assault cases, and the goal is to decrease the number of cases in our area.

