No. 1 Hereford and Dumas advance to 4A Regional Semifinals

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day one of the UIL high school volleyball Regional Quarterfinals finished with two of the Texas Panhandle 4A teams moving on the the Regional Semifinals, No. 1-ranked Hereford and Dumas.

4A Scores

Pampa vs. Hereford 25-15, 25-11, 25-6

  • Up next: Decatur Lady Eagles vs. Hereford Friday, November 12 at 5 p.m. at Weatherford High School.

Canyon vs. Dumas 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11

  • Up next: Dumas will face the winner of Stephenville and Argyle on Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

2A Scores

Sanford-Fritch vs. Plains 25-16, 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

