Heal the City to hold open house at new F.I.T. Center

(kfda)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal The City will hold an open house for their new F.I.T. Center today.

The open house will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 6:00 p.m. at the building on 609 S. Carolina Street.

The F.I.T. (Faith In Transformation) Center will provide patients, volunteers and staff a place to workout and improve their health.

F.I.T. Center has a walking track, weight machines and will hold fitness and education classes.

At the center, patients will work with their medical provider and wellness coaches to improve their health.

Heal The City is opening the center in conjunction with their existing free clinic, which provides free medical care and referral services to the uninsured.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

