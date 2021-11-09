Go Local
City Council discuss $35 million payment for replacement of 50-year-old city hall

By Kevin Welch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The search for how to pay about $35 million to convert a warehouse into a new city hall is back on.

Amarillo City Council members agreed today to have city staff bring them options to fund the project to replace the 50-year-old city hall.

Council member Freda Powell said the deteriorating building demanded action and that doing nothing would set them up for failure.

The city previously bought the Amarillo Hardware Building just to the east of the existing city headquarters.

The city withdrew a proposal to issue debt to convert Amarillo Hardware without a vote by the public in August.

