Bud Clydesdale parading down Polk Street tomorrow

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bud Clydesdale will be in town tomorrow Wednesday Nov. 10, for the Rodeo and will parade on Polk Street.

They will be on Polk Street at 4:30 p.m. from 10th street to 3rd before going to the Civic Center for the WRCA Rodeo.

They will also be stabled in the North Exhibit Hall on November 11 to 14, at the Amarillo Civic Center.

