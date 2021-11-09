Go Local
Author to speak on Native American social networks, Ghost Dance at WT

Justin Gage
Justin Gage(CSAW)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for the Study of the American West will host author Justin Gage for a discussion on his book “We Do Not Want the Gates Closed Between Us: Native Networks and the Spread of the Ghost Dance.”

The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. in the Alumni Banquet Hall at WTAMU on Thursday, November 11.

Gage’s book was chosen Outstanding Western Book of 2021 by CSAW.

The book examines Native American social networks on the Great Plains in the 1800s, particularly during the years of the Ghost Dance and its suppression in 1890.

“CSAW is fortunate to have this opportunity and responsibility of recognizing new books of importance to our region and the greater American West,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director, Regents Professor of History and Haley Endowed Professor of Western Studies. “I was fascinated by Gage’s discussion of Kiowa, Comanche, and Southern Plains tribes. His book is the latest awardee in what I think over time will become a great list of important western scholarly and creative work.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

