Amarillo High’s Brooklyn Bundy signs to play volleyball on Amarillo College’s inaugural roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College inaugural roster for volleyball is starting to take shape. Amarillo High senior Brooklyn Bundy joined the list on Monday and will play setter for the Lady Badgers. AC will compete in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC).

Bundy played club volleyball and was also part of the history-making AHS soccer team that reached the 5A Regional Finals. The 5′6″ senior starter her volleyball career with the Jets. Then played for Texas Advantage Volleyball before Amarillo Elite Volleyball.

AC, which has not participated in intercollegiate athletics since the mid-1980s, will return to the competitive arena in 2022-23 with teams in men’s baseball, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country. Volleyball will play in a brand-new facility.

”I’m excited to workout in it, play in it and be able to have all these people come and watch and support Amarillo College in their new beginnings. I’m just very excited to wear these colors and show these colors off,” said Bundy. “Very excited to start this program for Amarillo and I’m also very excited to remembered as someone who started this program.”

Bundy plans on studying Biology to become a veterinarian.

Volleyball Signees

Caitlyn Benson – 5′8″ Setter – Weatherford, TX, Weatherford High School, Three-time All-District and American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Best and Brightest second team in 2021; led district with 60 aces last year.

Brooklyn Bundy – 5′6″ Setter – Amarillo, TX, Amarillo High School, Member of the history-making Amarillo High soccer team that reached the Regional Finals.

Carli Colbert – 5′9″ Setter/Outside Hitter– Lubbock, TX, Lubbock Cooper High School, Newcomer of the Year in District 3-5A in 2020.D’Leah Hill – 5′6″Outside Hitter – Lubbock, TX, Lubbock Cooper High School, Two-year starter on varsity who was an Academic All-State honoree as a junior.

Taylor Irving – 5′4″Libero – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, Named Defensive Player of the Year and was a member of the 5A All-State Team.

Katlyn Jones – 5′6″ Manager – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, Five-year volleyball manager; the team finished third in the state in 2018, and second in the state in 2019.

Peyton Shelton – 5′9″Student Coach – Amarillo, TX, Amarillo High School, Has a wealth of volleyball knowledge as demonstrated with a club team that had an 11-1 record and placed fifth at nationals.

Desiree Sotelo – 5′9″ Outside Hitter – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, Second Team All-District selection in 2019, First Team in 2020, with two state appearances.

Alicia Torrez – 5′2″ Defensive Specialist – Amarillo, TX, Randall High School, An accomplished defensive specialist with 10 years of playing experience.

Lexi Ward – 5′3″ Defensive Specialist – Amarillo, TX, Caprock High School, Four-year varsity letter-winner with exceptional work ethic.

