Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is one of the fastest long distance runners in the Texas Panhandle. Meet Amarillo High’s Isaac McGill.

Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ended his cross country high school career second in the state running 15 minutes and 10 seconds in the 5K.

“It’s nice to like, right when that guns goes off I’m not scared anymore. Like I know what I need to do for my team and for myself.”

“He works unlike many kids that I have ever seen before, and I think he sets a good example and precedence for the rest of our guys as far as like what it’s going to take. To be as good as Isaac I need to work like Isaac and that helps a lot.”

Last year, the senior placed ninth at state in cross country and then third in the track 2-mile breaking the school record. However, his competitive edge does not stop outside of running.

“I have a very competitive nature, so every night if there is work to be done I just will not sleep. It doesn’t matter.”

McGill holds a 102 GPA and sits second in his class. Plus, he’s involved in National Honor Society, Student Council and volunteers at a non-profit. He plans on studying...

“Probably something to do with business. I love economics as well. That’s actually probably my favorite class as well, economics and just a business mind.”

While cross country seems like a individual sport, it’s more fun running together. McGill was happy to help the Sandies qualify to state as a team.

“I couldn’t be more grateful. They help me as much as I help them, so I haven’t done anything crazy. I think they are very important and they help me more than anything.”

