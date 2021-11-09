1 hospitalized after explosion in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - One person was taken to a hospital after an explosion Dalhart.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department says Dalhart Fire, AMR, Dalhart police and the Dallam County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Highway 87 for an explosion around 11:00 a.m.

The Fire Marshal says one man was cutting the top off an oil barrel when the explosion happened.

One person was transferred to a hospital in Lubbock with burns.

Dalhart Fire, AMR, Dalhart PD & Dallam County Sheriff all respond to the 1100 block of Hwy 87 north at around 10:53 AM for an explosion. One male was transported by AMR to the hospital with burns. Posted by Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.