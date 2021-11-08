Sunny and warm today... Cold front moves in tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are going to be well above average into the 80s with lots of sunshine with winds from the SW at 10-20mph with gusts to 25. Enjoy today’s beautiful forecast since a big change in our weather pattern is on the way... starting tonight. A cold front will push in tonight bringing northerly winds and cooler air. Highs tomorrow will only be in the 60s. Another cold front will push into the area Wednesday night knocking highs down into the 50s to end off the work week.

