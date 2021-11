Region I high school football Bi-District matchups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Regular season for Panhandle high school football teams has wrapped up and 37 local teams are still alive and well, moving on to the playoffs.

For the road to Jerry World, here are the matchups coming up this week in Bi-District. Starting in

5A Division I:

El Paso El Dorado vs. Tascosa, on Friday at 6 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium

Amarillo High vs. El Paso Del Valle , on Friday at 7 p.m.

Caprock vs. El Paso Chapin, on Friday at 7 p.m.

In Division II:

Randall at Fort Worth Wyatt , at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Clark Stadium in Plano, TX

Moving to class 4A in Division I:

Dumas vs. Decatur, on Friday at 7 p.m. in Childress

Canyon vs. Springtown , on Friday at 7 p.m. Friday in Snyder, TX

Hereford vs. Lake Worth, on Friday at 7 p.m. in Vernon

Pampa vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Peoples Bank Stadium

In Division II:

Perryton vs. Midland Greenwood, on Friday at 7 p.m. Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldogs Stadium, Plainview

Borger vs. Sweetwater, 7 p.m. Friday, at Lubbock-Copper

Class 3A in Division I:

Slaton at Bushland, on Friday at 7 p.m.

Muleshoe vs. Brownfield, on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Littlefield

River Road vs. Denver City, at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldogs Stadium, Plainview

Shallowater vs. Dalhart, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Happy State Bank Stadium

Division II

Childress vs. Stanton, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Floydada

Canadian vs. Idalou, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium

Friona vs. Abernathy, on Friday at 7 p.m. Friday in Muleshoe

Spearman vs. Lubbock Roosevelt, on Friday at 7 p.m. Friday at River Road High School

Class 2A Division I:

Panhandle vs. Floydada, on Friday at 7 p.m. in Tulia

Farwell vs. Post, on Friday at 7 p.m. in Levelland

Sanford-Fritch vs. Sundown, on Friday at 7 p.m.

Olton vs. New Deal, on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Floydada

In Division II:

Bovina vs. Seagraves, on Friday at 7p.m. in Sudan

Stratford vs. Wheeler, at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Happy State Bank Stadium

Gruver vs. Shamrock,, on Friday at 7 p.m. at West Texas High School

Clarendon vs. Sunray at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Bushland

Wellington vs. Vega, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Happy State Bank Stadium

Finally in Class 1A Division I:

Nazareth vs. Valley, on Friday 7:30 p.m. in Claude

Happy vs. Springlake-Earth, on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Anton

Division II

Wildorado vs. Follett, on Friday at 7 p.m. in White Deer

Miami vs. Groom, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lefors.

