Amarillo police ask public for help locating stolen, homemade camper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 1995 white, homemade camper that was stolen on October 26.

Officials said the camper was stolen from a home near SE 46th Avenue and Pioneer Lane.

The trailer should display Texas license number 018736H.

Those with information on the trailer’s location or information on the thief, are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or recovery of the stolen camper, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

