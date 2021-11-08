Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare offers new program to get feral cats off streets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is offering a new program that aims to get feral cats off the street.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare sees a large number of feral cats brought into the shelter and saw there was a need to start a barn cat program.

The barn cat program offers an environmentally, safe alternative to pest control, while at the same time provides housing for cats who are not suited to live indoors.

These cats spend their lives working to control the rodent population in places such as, warehouses, ranches and barns.

The shelter says Amarillo and surrounding has a need to address the issue of rodents and believes the city will benefit from this program.

Victoria Medley, Director of AAMW says this program helps cats find homes who wouldn’t usually be adoptable and become euthanized.

“These are cats that are not able to be in the community because they are really feral and so they’re hard to handle, they do what they do best is chase those mice so people who want a domesticated cat this is not the cat for you,” said Medley.

The cats must meet a specific criteria and AAMW staff evaluates a cat’s age, physical conditions and behavior to determine their suitability for the program.

“They can’t be declawed, we want to make sure that they can exist and most of them when they’re feral you’ll know they are feral when they come in and they’re beautiful, they can be really helpful and it’s probably one of the most ego-friendly ways when people are experiencing a lot of issues with mice,” said Medley.

These cats that are adopted out as barn cats are healthy, spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ear tipped.

The fee for a barn cat is $5.

If someone is interested, AAMW asks you to email them at animals@amarillo.gov.

They will add you to their list of potential adopters and as suitable barn cat candidates come in, you will be notified on a first come first serve basis.

AAMW says they just announced this program online this past weekend and have already seen a great response from the community.

The shelter says this program is very popular and successful in other areas, so they are excited to bring it to Amarillo.

