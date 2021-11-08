AC president to discuss how Innovation Outpost will promote entrepreneurship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public can hear about a new career accelerator program at Amarillo College on Wednesday.

Amarillo College President Dr. Russel Lowery-Hart will speak about the progress on AC’s Innovation Outpost and how the career accelerator will help promote entrepreneurship in the Texas Panhandle.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. in the Ware Student Commons at Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus.

The event is being held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

