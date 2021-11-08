Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

AC president to discuss how Innovation Outpost will promote entrepreneurship

About the Innovation Outpost
About the Innovation Outpost(AC)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public can hear about a new career accelerator program at Amarillo College on Wednesday.

Amarillo College President Dr. Russel Lowery-Hart will speak about the progress on AC’s Innovation Outpost and how the career accelerator will help promote entrepreneurship in the Texas Panhandle.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. in the Ware Student Commons at Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus.

The event is being held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect.
Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

A picture of the stolen custom camper
Amarillo police ask public for help locating stolen, homemade camper
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 11/7
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 11/7
WTAMU Family of the Year announced at the WT Family Weekend
WTAMU Family of the Year announced at the WT Family Weekend
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures