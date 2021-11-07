West Texas A&M overcomes 12-point deficit, upsets No. 21-ranked Midwestern State

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M (6-4, 5-2) moved up to second in the Lone Star Conference standings after defeating Number 21-ranked Midwestern State (6-3, 5-1) on Saturday, 15-12. The Buffs overcame a 12-point deficit, and handed the Mustangs their first loss in conference play.

The momentum changed starting in the third quarter. WT took advantage of a fumbled punt and they finally found the endzone on a 22-yard rushing touchdown by Isaiah Smallwood to make it 12-7.

Then MSU drove down and looked to add to their lead but the WT defense came up big again on the two yard line. Following a game-ending injury to Ayrton Payne, the Mustangs looked to run and JT Cavender ripped the ball away from Dillon Sterling-Cole on the one yard line to give Buff Nation some life. WT marched 99 yards down the field before Nick Gerber called his own number from six yards out for the first lead of the game. The Levelland product found Hunter Kaufman for a two-point conversion to make it 15-12 headed to the fourth.

Under a minute to play, MSU faced a make-or-break opportunity on fourth and long. Sterling-Cole’s pass was tipped by his own receiver, and WT’s Tobias Harris bobbled in the game-winning interception. The Buffs ended the game in victory formation, and handed Midwestern State their third overall loss of the season.

The Buffs close out the regular season next Saturday as they host the Bethel College Threshers with kickoff set for 11 a.m. on Senior Day at Buffalo Stadium.

