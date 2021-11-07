West Texas A&M men and women’s soccer win on Senior Day

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M dominated The Pitch on Senior Day. The No. 22-ranked Buffs defeated No. 6-ranked Midwestern State 3-2, and the Lady Buffs shutout Texas A&M International 10-0.

The Lady Buffs honored four seniors, Hannah Kelley-Lusk, Daniela Estrada, Cheyenne Orozco and Caprock alum Jessica Diaz. Maliyah Mendoza was the first player to record to register three goals on the night as the junior collected her first collegiate hat trick in the 49th-minute. After completing a pass from Jessica Diaz, Kelley-Lusk recorded her 56th career score for her third hat trick of the season. With her final score of the match, the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week set a new program record with 25 goals in a single season passing former Lady Buff Sarit Shenar’s record.

The Lady Buffs finish the regular season at 13-5-0 and 9-4-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

The WT men’s team was held scoreless in the first half. Rotem Weiss tied it up at 1-1 in the second half after being on the receiving end of a no-look backwards pass from Chris Palomino. In the 71st minute, Palomina dances his way past the goalkeeper for the 2-1 WT lead. MSU would tie it up, but Buffs’ Ben Siri scored the game winner in the 83rd minute, and the Buffs win 3-2.

Up next, the Buffs play in the LSC Quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 9.

