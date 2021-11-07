Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

West Texas A&M men and women’s soccer win on Senior Day

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M dominated The Pitch on Senior Day. The No. 22-ranked Buffs defeated No. 6-ranked Midwestern State 3-2, and the Lady Buffs shutout Texas A&M International 10-0.

The Lady Buffs honored four seniors, Hannah Kelley-Lusk, Daniela Estrada, Cheyenne Orozco and Caprock alum Jessica Diaz. Maliyah Mendoza was the first player to record to register three goals on the night as the junior collected her first collegiate hat trick in the 49th-minute. After completing a pass from Jessica Diaz, Kelley-Lusk recorded her 56th career score for her third hat trick of the season.  With her final score of the match, the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week set a new program record with 25 goals in a single season passing former Lady Buff Sarit Shenar’s record.

The Lady Buffs finish the regular season at 13-5-0 and 9-4-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

The WT men’s team was held scoreless in the first half. Rotem Weiss tied it up at 1-1 in the second half after being on the receiving end of a no-look backwards pass from Chris Palomino. In the 71st minute, Palomina dances his way past the goalkeeper for the 2-1 WT lead. MSU would tie it up, but Buffs’ Ben Siri scored the game winner in the 83rd minute, and the Buffs win 3-2.

Up next, the Buffs play in the LSC Quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 9.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hite
Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Robert Daugherty
Deputies in Randall County arrest 3 after suspect cut salvage yard fence and hid inside
Campos, Cao and Tamayo
Court Documents: 3 arrested on federal drug charges for fentanyl pills

Latest News

West Texas A&M (6-4, 5-2) moved up to second in the Lone Star Conference standings after...
West Texas A&M overcomes 12-point deficit, upsets No. 21-ranked Midwestern State
The regular season of Texas high school football ended in Week 11, and Childress defeated...
THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: Childress remains undefeated winning District 3-3A DII, Canyon defeats Hereford for the No. 2 seed
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: 4A and 3A Scores