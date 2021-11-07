Tucumcari police seek suspicious activity suspect.

TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - Tucumcari police ask you to be on the lookout for a white subject wearing a long black coat.

This person is spraying unsuspecting individuals and vehicles with what is believed to be bear spray.

The department has taken numerous reports regarding this suspect.

They ask residents to be aware of your surroundings, especially after dark and to keep your vehicles secured.

If you or anyone you know recognizes this person contact Tucumcari Police at (575) 461-2280.

