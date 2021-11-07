One More Day of Heat

After seeing temperatures climb well into the 80s for your Sunday, we’re looking to see more of the same for Monday. In the late hours, we might see some increasing cloudiness, however we’re not expecting any rain chances as of right now. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 20 possible. Looking into Tuesday and beyond, colder air will surge into the region in the form of a couple of cold fronts. Conditions will stay dry, however daytime highs will enter a much more fall-like range.