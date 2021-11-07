Bushland head coach Jason Culpepper earns 700th career win

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The 3A No. 5-ranked Bushland Lady Falcons swept Littlefield to win Area on Saturday, but it was more than just an advancement in the playoffs. Bushland head coach Jason Culpepper earned his 700th career win.

”When you’re a coach you just want to get better everyday,” said Culpepper. “All those teams and coaches that I’ve been with have just made it so much fun. It’s kind of cool that 700 comes at Hereford where I started my career under Coach Brenda Kitten, so that’s pretty cool too.”

The Lady Falcons swept Littlefield in three sets, 25-9, 25-15 and 25-5.

Culpepper now holds an overall record of (700-167) all-time in 21 years of coaching between Dalhart, Randall and Bushland. High expectations for his daughter Logan, but she rallies under the pressure. In fact, the setter scored the game-winning point to give her dad his 700th career win.

“Oh, it means a lot. It’s a lot to live up to just the Culpepper name,” said Logan Culpepper, Jason’s daughter. “Then having him as my coach means a ton. Always high hopes and high standards to live up too, but he’ll push us, he’ll push me to be our best no matter what.”

Culpepper has won two UIL State Championships in his career. One at Randall in 2009 and in 2020 with the Lady Falcons.

