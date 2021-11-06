Go Local
THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: Childress remains undefeated winning District 3-3A DII, Canyon defeats Hereford for the No. 2 seed

The regular season of Texas high school football ended in Week 11, and Childress defeated...
The regular season of Texas high school football ended in Week 11, and Childress defeated Canadian in our Game of the Week 34-13. Groom defeated Wildorado for the district title.(Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season of Texas high school football ended in Week 11, and Childress defeated Canadian in our Game of the Week 34-13, taking the District 3-3A DII title outright for the first time since 2007 and defeating Canadian for the first time since 1999.

Clarendon won District 4-2A DII by barely defeating Shamrock 42-41. Plus, Canyon ended the season in dominant fashion, topping Hereford 40-16 and taking the No. 2 seed.

THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: Game of the Week and 5A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: 4A and 3A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: 2A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores

THE WARP UP WEEK 11: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

