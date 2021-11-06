THE WRAP UP WEEK 11: Childress remains undefeated winning District 3-3A DII, Canyon defeats Hereford for the No. 2 seed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season of Texas high school football ended in Week 11, and Childress defeated Canadian in our Game of the Week 34-13, taking the District 3-3A DII title outright for the first time since 2007 and defeating Canadian for the first time since 1999.

Clarendon won District 4-2A DII by barely defeating Shamrock 42-41. Plus, Canyon ended the season in dominant fashion, topping Hereford 40-16 and taking the No. 2 seed.

